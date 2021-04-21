COVID-19: UNFPA donates lifesaving commodities to Borno

 The United Nations Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday donated lifesaving commodities and Personal Protection (PPEs) to health facilities in Borno.

Dr Midala Balami, the UNFPA Programme , presented the materials in Maiduguri.

Balami said that the gesture was a strategic support the UNFPA put in place to ensure zero maternal death and -based violence.

He said that the support was for 32 health facilities in the Maiduguri metropolitan, Jere and Konduga Local Government Areas.

The said that the Fund had been building the capacity of health workers to ensure that services are delivered in different facilities, particularly in areas hosting a large number of displaced .

Balami reiterated the commitment of UNFPA to sexual reproductive health, adding that it to with stakeholders like the Borno Government and Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) in the distribution of .

the items, the Deputy Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Agency, Mrs Fati Ali, lauded UNFPA for sustained support to the health in the state.

Ali assured that the agency would closely with PPFN in distributing the items across the three benefiting local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included face masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitiser.

Others are disinfectants, liquid soap and sanitary pads. (NAN)

