The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday donated lifesaving commodities and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to health facilities in Borno.

Dr Midala Balami, the UNFPA Programme Manager, presented the materials in Maiduguri.

Balami said that the gesture was a strategic support the UNFPA put in place to ensure zero maternal death and gender-based violence.

He said that the support was for 32 health facilities in the Maiduguri metropolitan, Jere and Konduga Local Government Areas.

The manager said that the Fund had been building the capacity of health workers to ensure that services are delivered in different facilities, particularly in areas hosting a large number of displaced persons.

Balami reiterated the commitment of UNFPA to sexual reproductive health, adding that it will continue to work with stakeholders like the Borno Government and Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) in the distribution of equipment.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Agency, Mrs Fati Ali, lauded UNFPA for its sustained support to the health sector in the state.

Ali assured that the agency would work closely with PPFN in distributing the items across the three benefiting local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included face masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitiser.

Others are disinfectants, liquid soap and sanitary pads. (NAN)

