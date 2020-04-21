COVID-19: UMTH intensifies contact tracing of index case

The management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has intensified its contact tracing of possible suspected cases of coronavirus, following confirmation of the first case in Borno.

This is contained in a circular issued by the hospital’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Mrs Justina Anaso, in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

The management, therefore, appealed to its staff and relations of an index case in the hospital to contact the Borno COVID-19 Committee for the coronavirus test.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first index case in Borno was recorded on Saturday when a nurse, working with the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), died of the disease.

Anaso said that some people, who had contact with the index case in the hospital, had reported to the committee and were being managed in accordance with the NCDC guidelines.

She said that those who had contact with the deceased but deliberately refused to submit themselves for the test, “should kindly reach out to the committee to be sure of their status’’.

Anaso also asked the staff of the hospital to observe precautionary measures such as social/physical distancing, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers and avoiding touching the nose, eyes and mouth.

She said the management had banned all congregational activities in all mosques and churches within the hospital and advised the public, particularly relations of patients, to limit their visits to the hospital.

The management commended the state governor, health officials and COVID-19 Taskforce and other health officials in the state for their spontaneous response and support to UMTH at this critical time of the index case in the hospital.

“Management, however, encourages every staff to work with strict adherence to the NCDC guidelines in respect of COVID-19.’’

They were also urged to refrain from sending out information that relates to the hospital on social media or press without authorisation from the management. (NAN)