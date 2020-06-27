COVID-19: Umahi re-opens courts in Ebonyi

June 27, 2020 News Editor Judiciary, News, Project 0

Share the news

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed the re-opening of courts in the state from Monday, June 29, after being shut  on June 19 following  the outbreak of  Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor ordered the closure of all courts when  he announced the first death recorded from the pandemic in the state.

The governor then also  had directed all judicial officers and their families to immediately undergo the COVID-19 tests.

He also directed  the state COVID-19 committee to get all the courts  fumigated, with a repeat of the exercise after 10 days.

The re-opening of the courts which was contained in a statement signed  by Mr Uchenna Orji, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation on Saturday.

Orji advised the public to be aware of the development.

He said that the decision to re-open the courts was reached after the governor’s consultation with the state’s Chief Judge.

”The governor, however, emphasised the need for individuals to strictly observe the wearing of face masks and observe social distancing, while conducting their private or public businesses,” the statement read. (NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*