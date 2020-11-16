COVID-19: Ugwuanyi applauds role of corps members in healthcare delivery

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lauded the role of corps members in healthcare delivery during the global COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Ugwuanyi, represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Uwakwe Azikiwe, made the commendation at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch B stream 1 A at the NYSC, Permanent orientation camp, Awgu.

The governor said the nation depended on corps members at this critical stage of global pandemic for health of enlightenment and outreach to rural communities.

Describing the scheme as a viable tool for the implementation of critical national developmental programmed, the governor advised corps members to shun all practices that would tarnish the image of the scheme and the nation.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment in the protection and welfare of corps members deployed to the Enugu for national service.

The Chairman, NYSC, Governing Board and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe encouraged Corp members to continue observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nzekwe also advised them to utilize the opportunity provided by NYSC Skill Acquisition and Enterpreneurship Development Programme to improve on themselves.

In a remark, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr. Sam Ujogu appreciated the governor for constructing a perimeter fence round the camp and ensuring that the mandate of the scheme was fulfilled in the state.

Ujogu appealed to the governor to meet its demand of a utility vehicle for easy administration.

He applauded the corps members for good conduct and urged them to maintain discipline, noting that any form of misconduct would not be tolerated by the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 746 corps members were posted to the state.

Present at the event was the Director South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Waka Ikaka and other distinguished personalities. (NAN)