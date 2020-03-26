COVID-19: UBA Group pledges N5bn to fight scourge in Africa

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group says it will provide the sum of N5 billion ($14 million) as COVID-19 relief support across Africa.

The bank stated this in series of tweets in its verified Twitter handle @UBA Group on Thursday.

The company said “to catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the #Coronavirus pandemic, we’ll provide N5 billion to #COVID19 relief support across Africa through the @UBAFoundation”.

It noted that the donation would provide significant and much needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries, by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to governments.

A breakdown of the support programme allocation shows that N1billion will go to Lagos, Nigeria, N500 million to Abuja, N1billion to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria.

Others are N1.5 billion to UBA’s presence countries in Africa and N1 billion for medical centres with equipment and supplies.

“We’ll fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos, with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with @Heirs_Holdings healthcare subsidiary, #AvonMedicalHospital.

“In addition, we are providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician-led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

Commenting on the issue, the Chairman of the bank, Mr Tony Elumelu stated “this is a time when we must all play our part.”

“This global pandemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together and quickly.

“As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various governments, in stemming the spread.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic, is swift and effective,” Elumelu said. (NAN)