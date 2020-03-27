COVID-19: UBA donates N500m to FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday in Abuja, received N500 million donation from United Bank for Africa (UBA), to assist Federal government’s efforts to curb the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the territory.

The Vice Chairman of UBA, Amb. Joe Keshi, who led a delegation from UBA to the FCTA, presented cheque of the donation to the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

Bello, while receiving cheque, said the donation was the first “hefty sum” received by the FCT Administration since the outbreak of covid-19.

The minister, who commended UBA for such a generous donation, said the money would serve as a major boost in the efforts by the FCT Administration to nip the spread of the virus in the bud in Abuja.

He said that FCTA was working hand in hand with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that the organisation gets the necessary working tools.

Bello disclosed that plans were already in motion to grade the road leading to the NCDC testing office in Gaduwa for ease of access.

The minister emphasised that the donation would go a long way to ensure that the job was done as soon as possible.

Bello, who described the Chairman of UBA, Mr Tony Elumelu as a great philanthropist, said he was not surprised that the bank was the first to make such a donation to the FCTA to help fight the pandemic.

Earlier, Keshi said the donation was a part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a show of support to FCTA in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed concern over the likelihood of a spread in densely populated areas of the country and called on well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to fight the disease.

He explained that N200 million will be of set aside for the NCDC to strengthen the testing capacity of the Centre. (NAN)