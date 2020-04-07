COVID-19: Two new cases confirmed in Ogun

By Chimezie Godfrey

Two new cases of COVID-19, have been confirmed in Ogun, bringing the total to six from the index case, according to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He stated this on Tuesday during a press briefing on the update on COVID-19 in the state.

“I have a pleasant task of announcing two newly confirmed cases in the state, this brings it to the total of 6 from the index case that was identified in February in the state.

“Though out of these cases, three have been discharged, and one is also responding to treatment on the verge of being discharged.

“The two new cases may be erroneously considered few but certainly very significant. They have since been moved to one of our isolation centers.

“Each of the three senatorial district of the state have had at least one case. This is significant particularly when we know that these two new cases have no recent travel history or close contact with any positive case with travel history.

“Is very important for us to protect ourselves and community from this invincible most dangerous virus, by observing all the guidelines and stay away from any carefree attitude that some may have been adopting towards this virus,” the governor said.

Dapo noted that the current administration in the state considers it expedient to unveil new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“We are providing a special welfare package for our front line workers in view of their high exposure to the deadly virus in the course of providing health to others so we put together a package for our health care workers is entire welfare package.

“We have also identified and enrolled some specific private hospitals in the state as incidence centers.

“Secondly, all political office holders in the state from the office of senior special assistant, Commissioners, to permanent secretaries are now part of the Ogun state COVID-19 task force,” he stated.