COVID-19: Traditional rulers in Anambra take first jabs, urge compliance

March 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  and community leaders in have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Coronavirus () in the state.

Recall that the exercise started on Wednesday at the chambers of Council in Awka.

members of the council who received the jab told the News Agency of Nigeria () on Thursday  in Awka that the AstraZeneca vaccine was and encouraged to make themselves available for the exercise.

The traditional of Umuoba-Anam community in East Local Government Area of the state, Igwe George Ekwealor, said that the vaccine would help kick the virus.

Ekwealor said that the exercise was not a death sentence as rumoured in quarters, adding that there was no reported case of death in the country arising from the exercise.

“The vaccine is not a death sentence and I urge our people not to listen to unverified rumours in the social media and other places.

“For me, I believe the vaccine will help to save lives and I am appealing to residents of the state to take the jab in order to kick this virus,” Ekwealor said.

Also, the traditional of Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, said that he did not experience any untoward reaction after he received the jab.

Egwuonwu said that the AstraZeneca vaccine had passed through laboratory tests and was fit for human consumption.

“I received the jab yesterday and have not noticed any ill reaction. I feel so much better because I have been vaccinated.

“The vaccine is free and very , and I was really pleased to receive it. I pray that everybody will follow suit and have the jab for us to get back to normal life as soon as possible,” Egwuonwu said.

Meanwhile, Anambra for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala has applauded members of the council for making themselves available for the exercise.

Okpala, who was supervising the administration of the vaccine in the state, said that the action of the would help influence the public to understand that the vaccine was .

“Our royal fathers came in their numbers to be vaccinated. It is very important and we to actually bear in mind that having only one person vaccinated does not actually curb the virus.

“For to be effective, many people to be vaccinated,” Okpala said. ()

