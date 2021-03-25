Traditional rulers and community leaders in Anambra have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination in the state.

Recall that the exercise started on Wednesday at the chambers of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council in Awka.

Some members of the council who received the jab told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and encouraged Nigerians to make themselves available for the exercise.

The traditional ruler of Umuoba-Anam community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, Igwe George Ekwealor, said that the vaccine would help kick out the virus.

Ekwealor said that the exercise was not a death sentence as rumoured in some quarters, adding that there was no reported case of death in the country arising from the exercise.

“The vaccine is not a death sentence and I urge our people not to listen to unverified rumours in the social media and other places.

“For me, I believe the vaccine will help to save lives and I am appealing to residents of the state to take the jab in order to kick out this virus,” Ekwealor said.

Also, the traditional ruler of Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, said that he did not experience any untoward reaction after he received the jab.

Egwuonwu said that the AstraZeneca vaccine had passed through laboratory tests and was fit for human consumption.

“I received the jab yesterday and have not noticed any ill reaction. I feel so much better because I have been vaccinated.

“The vaccine is free and very safe, and I was really pleased to receive it. I pray that everybody will follow suit and have the jab for us to get back to normal life as soon as possible,” Egwuonwu said.

Meanwhile, Anambra Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala has applauded members of the council for making themselves available for the exercise.

Okpala, who was supervising the administration of the vaccine in the state, said that the action of the traditional rulers would help influence the public to understand that the vaccine was safe.

“Our royal fathers came out in their numbers to be vaccinated. It is very important and we need to actually bear in mind that having only one person vaccinated does not actually curb the virus.

“For vaccination to be effective, many people need to be vaccinated,” Okpala said. (NAN)

