COVID-19: Total rises to 8,068 as NCDC reports 229 new cases

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, has risen to 8,068, with new ones reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night as 229.

The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, stated that, of the 229 new cases, Lagos recorded the highest with 90, followed by Katsina, which reported 27.

The cases reported by states are “Lagos-90, Katsina-27, Imo-26, Kano-23, FCT-14, Plateau-12, Ogun-9, Delta-7, Borno-5, Rivers-5, Oyo-4, Gombe-3, Osun-2, Anambra-1 and Bayelsa-1,” NCDC tweeted.

The Centre added that the total cases now stood at 8,068, 2,311 discharges and 233 deaths.

