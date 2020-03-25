COVID-19: Textile workers tasks govt, employers of labour on workers welfare

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Union of Textile Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), has called on government and employers of labour, to safeguard jobs and workers’ pay during the current lockdown.

The Union made the appeal on Wednesday in Abuja, while briefing Newsmen on the outcome of the 12th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of the Union, with the theme,”Labour and Industry (Textile) in the Next Decade.”

According to the National President, (NUTGTWN), John Adaji, the appeal was part of the decisions taken by the Union during the conference, while he commended the federal government for its commitment to the revival of Textile and Garment (CTG) policy, development financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Industry.

Adaji appreciated President Buhari for the signing of the Executive Order 003 on support for local content in procurement, forex ban for textile importers, closure of borders to check smuggling, amongst other important decisions to salvage the industry.

He however, expressed concern about the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 on the health and well-being of workers and the overall impact on the economy.

“We urge all stakeholders, Government, Employers of labour to use the instrumentality of social dialogue to safeguard jobs and workers’ pay in ensuring that workers do not suffer.

“We appeal to the federal government to consider palliative measures for our members in the informal sector who are largely at the receiving end of the current lockdown.

“We Urge the government to continue to review the situation and if need be call for a national lockdown immediately to avert new infections and further loss of lives.

“We urge the federal government to constitute a structured, consistent and sustained policy framework for accelerated growth in the manufacturing industry,” he said.

Earlier, the NUTGTWN President stated that vital decisions were taken during the conference which include the immediate retirement of the General Secretary, Comrade Issa Aremu and Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Dele Ojo, and election and swearing in of new national officers of the Union for the next four years.

“Also decided was the inclusion of the Chairperson of the Women Committee as member of the NAC in line with the Union’s affirmative action on gender representation.

“Ratified the immediate retirement of the General Secretary, Comrade Issa Aremu mni and Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Dele Ojo by the NEC of the Union.

“Further ratified the appointment of Comrade Ali Baba, Principal Assistant General Secretary (PAGS) as Ag. General Secretary of the Union.

“Approved the increase of check-off dues for members from 3 percent of gross earning to 4 percent of gross earning.

“Approved the increase in contribution of members from the tailoring sector, Kampala Association and other informal sectors from N100 to per member monthly,” he stated.

He disclosed that those that were elected are Comrade John Adaji (National President), Comrade Frank Francis Michael (1st Deputy President), Comrade Abdul Adamu (2nd Deputy President), and Comrade Lawal Haruna (National Treasurer).

Others are Comrade Peter Godonu, Abdulrahman Usman, Josephine Iweanya, Omokanye Saidu, Usman Gambo,and Ezekiel Oluyemi as National Trustees

