COVID-19 tests: Katsina governor urges NCDC to release results of 35 on quarantine

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to hasten completion of COVID-19 tests for those who had contact with the late medical doctor who died of Coronavirus in the state.

Masari made the call on Wednesday in Katsina while giving update on COVID-19 situation in the state.

“I want the NCDC to release results of the samples taken from the suspected persons within 48 hours.

“As at now, we have quarantined about 35 persons suspected to have contact with the late medical doctor,” he said.

The governor said that releasing the tests would enable the government to either quarantine the whole state or some parts of the state to prevent spread of the virus.

He further said that government was going through the register of patients in the clinic owned by the deceased to trace those who had contact with him before his death.(NAN)