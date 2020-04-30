COVID-19: Task Force arrests 56 youths at surprise party in Lagos

The Lagos State Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday stormed a surprise party and arrested 56 fun seeking guests for violating the lockdown order.

The surprise party held at 84 Parks and Gardens, Idi Oparun Bus Stop, opposite Abattoir at Abule Egba, area of Lagos, had in attendance as at the time of the enforcement 56 youths.

The joint Task Force comprising the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos State Safety Commission, RRS and the COVID-19 Task Force, stormed the party after a tip-off from concern citizen.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said that the place had been sealed and the guests arrested for not complying with the social distancing order of the state.

”It is no longer business as usual in the state; this pandemic has united us all and encourages citizens’ participation in terms of information sharing.

”We responded at exactly 3:10p.m after receiving the information and surprisingly met the youth who were shabbily dressed for a birthday party.

”It shouldn’t be difficult for us to obey simple instruction and adhere strictly to safety precautions, so as to timely flatten the curve, so that normalcy can return back to the world.

”The facility has been sealed off while the youths were taken away by the police for further investigation and profiling.

”This is to appeal to parents and guardians to seriously warn their wards and stay away from unlawful gathering.

“All hands are on deck to ensure that there is no hidden place for flagrant violators,” Fasawe said.

She said that the “war” could only be won through the collective efforts of all, saying that all have a part to play as stakeholders.

Fasawe said that the task force had also sealed a night club using a pharmacy to cover up at VGC on Monday, as a result of information sharing from concern citizens.

The Director-Gerneral of the state Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, said that in spite of the enlightenment and advocacy on social distancing and stay-at-home order, some people still devised unholistic means to gather and merry when lives were being lost across the globe.

Mojola said that it was disheartening that youths who were future of the country were insensitive about their health.

He urged youths to think about those people who were to be affected directly or indirectly by their action or inaction.

Mojola warned facility owners not to allow themselves to be used in perpetrating evils by occupying the centres for unlawful means under the pretence of social gathering.

He said that the state won’t hesitate to apply the provisions of the law on event facility owners who defied government orders and cut corners without consideration for the implication, all because of financial gain. (NAN)

