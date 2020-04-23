COVID-19: Tambuwal suspends all border markets

Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal, has suspended activities in all markets bordering neighbouring countries in the state.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Muhammad Bello made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, the governor also warned that residents should avoid overcrowded places.

He further advised against assemblage during the public preaching and night prayers as Ramadan fast commences.

Issuing out the warnings while receiving situation report from the State’s Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Tambuwal said the measures were aimed at checkmating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

”The warning on public gathering for Tafsir and Tarawih prayers in the month of Ramadan was an adoption of the recommendation of the Sultanate Council on both.

”This step was taken in order to regulate the convergence of people in one place, a situation that would only increase the risk of them getting infected with the COVID -19 disease.

”Instead of the traditional public preaching, the state government will now sponsor online airing of the Tafsir of the Ulamas on television and radio stations in the state,” the statement read.

According to Bello, the governor has also approved the extension of the existing partial lockdown by two weeks, insisting that the enforcement of the ban on inter-state movement must not be compromised.

Tambuwal commended the Sultanate Council, traditional rulers, security agents, and other stakeholders for their unflinching cooperation so far.