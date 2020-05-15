COVID-19: Tambuwal reviews statewide curfew

Spread the story













Sokoto state government has reviewed the statewide curfew imposed in line with the federal government directive from 10 pm to 6 am daily.

This decision was taken by the Joint Security Council and the state Task Force on COVID-19 at a meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Penultimate week, the state government imposed an 8pm to 6am curfew in its effort to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, the state government, according to the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, in making the decision, took into consideration the requests made by people of the state for the extension of the curfew time.

Despite the relaxation of the curfew, the people of the state have been admonished to ensure compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO), the federal Ministry of Health and state Ministry of Health guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

These are use of face masks, social distancing, use of hand sanitizer in washing hands and other measures that may be stipulated.

