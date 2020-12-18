COVID-19: Tambuwal goes into self-isolation

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, says he has gone into self isolation after having contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tambuwal disclosed this in a statement Friday in Sokoto titled: “I Am In Self-Isolation”

The statement reads, “Following my official trips in the past few days, during which I was in close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive (for) COVID-19, I have been medically advised to go into self-isolation.

“As a result, I will withdraw from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

“In my absence, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya (Walin Sokoto), will carry on all official functions as laid down in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“During this period, I will subject myself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

“In due course, I shall avail you all with the outcome.

The governor urged the people of Sokoto state to adhere and observe all the protocols laid down by the relevant health bodies in the prevention and management of COVID-19.

“I also wish to solicit your usual prayers in these trying times. May Allah continue to bless the good people of Sokoto State and Nigeria,” Tambuwal said.