COVID-19: Tambuwal bars suspected patient from entering Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has directed security agencies in the state, to ensure that an indigene of the state, whose son has been tested positive for COVID-19, is not allowed to enter the state.

The governor gave the directive Monday, when he received the report of the advisory committee on the state-sponsored Ramadan Feeding Program (RFP) at Government House, Sokoto.

Tambuwal said when he received a report that Bashar (aka Rahmaniyya), whose son Abubakar Musa Rahmaniyya, had just returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), and was infected by the deadly virus, he advised him not to come to Sokoto.

“I spoke with him on telephone twice, pleading that he should not come to the state. But he told me that he had been issued a pass to come to move and come to Sokoto. I have therefore directed the security operatives to be vigilant. They should arrest him and return him to Abuja immediately,” the governor told newsmen.

Visibly worried by the insistence of the affected indigene seeking to breach the closure of the state border, Tambuwal appealed to Islamic scholars and other stakeholders in the state, to prevail on Bashar, who is also the father of Abdulrahman Musa Bashar, an Abuja-based businessman to stay away from the state.

He emphasized that COVID-19 is real and no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the disease does not enter the state.

He applauded the work of the advisory committee on Ramadan feeding and prayed that Allah shall reward the members.

He assured that the state government would ensure that the suggestions made in the report, will enhance the delivery of the feeding program in line with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Delivering the report, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Saidu Umar, who also chaired the advisory committee, said the committee recommended that the feeding program should be improved and sustained while observing measures to ensure good health in line with the guidelines for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.