COVID-19: Taekwondo federation committed to online training, says Technical Director

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has continued to be proactive and engaged in more online training for its coaches and referees, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NTF Technical Director, Chika Chukwumerije told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the online trainings and competitions were the way to go in this period.

He explained that most of their programmes have been online because of the ban on contact sports in the country due to the pandemic.

“NTF is one of the most responsive sports federation in Nigeria. We have done two online programmes – a Poomsae competition and an international talk show,” he said.

The director said about 33 programmes was approved by the federation in January for 2020 to keep athletes and officials busy.

“At the start of the year, we had 33 programmes approved for the year, this include coaching, referee and grade A competitions,” he added.

He said that plans have been concluded to organise another training for referees in October and another for coaches in Nov.

On preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (now holding in 2021),

Chukwmerije said that training never stopped for the only athlete, Elizabeth Anyanacho who qualified for Taekwondo Olympics event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (now holding in 2021),

She qualified for the Olympics 73kg welterweight category after defeating former African champion Urgence Mouega of Gabon 12-5 points in the 67kg women’s bout at the 2020 Africa Taekwondo Olympics Qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco.

“As a matter of fact, training never stopped for Anyanacho, all we have been doing is just controlled and virtual training because of the ban on contact sports.

“So we are on course and we are working with all stakeholders to ensure we have a good outing at the Olympics,” he said.

Chukwumerije, who won Bronze in Taekwondo at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, called on government and the private sector to show more commitment to the development of the sport in the country. (NAN)

