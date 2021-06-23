COVID-19: Sub-Saharan Africa will need $425bn by 2030 – Adesina

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo - RC196B9DEF90

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that sub-Saharan Africa would need 425 dollars by 2030 to support its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi , said this at the opening of the 2021 Annual Meetings of the Bank held virtually on Wednesday.

also said that low-income sub-Saharan African countries alone would need 245 dollars by 2030.

The AfDB president recalled that Africa was home to six of the fastest growing economies the world but had since fallen at a due to the pandemic. 

“Africa’s cumulative GDP losses are estimated between 145 dollars and 190 dollars. Africa will need a lot of resources to support its recovery.

“Low-income sub-Saharan African countries alone will need 245 billion dollars by 2030, all of sub-Saharan Africa will need 425 billion dollars by 2030.

“Africa needs to support its recovery,” he said.

He, however, highlighted AfDB’s support to African countries. 

“The bank launched a three-billion-dollar social impact bond on global capital markets, which was at the time the largest ever U.S. denominated social bond world history. 

“We announced a 10-billion-dollar Crisis Response Facility. We provided 28 million dollars to the Africa Centres for Control and Prevention.

“It is still challenging, no doubt, but Africa is starting to move forward, again,” he added.

also reiterated that Africa should beg for vaccines but should be producing them.

He said AfDB was committed to supporting Africa’s production of vaccines as part of the vaccines plan of the African Union. 

He reiterated the plan of the bank to commit three billion dollars to the development of the pharmaceutical industry the continent. 

“We will leverage our resources. We will work alone. We will work in partnership with . Together, I am confident we will get vaccines to all in Africa,” he said.

The 2021 Annual Meeting of the AfDB Group is holding from June 23 to June 25, with the theme: “Building Resilient Economies in Africa.” 

This will be the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the bank and the 47th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the bank group. (NAN)

