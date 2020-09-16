COVID-19: Students invent indigenous robot

Share the news













The students of Glisten International Academy, Abuja have invented an indigenous front line mobile robot christened Mairabot.

The robot, according to the students while presenting it to the management of the National Information Technology Development Agency, is designed to perform essential medical duties such as acting as an interface between the doctor and patient as well as delivering of drugs to patient.

The Executive Director of the Academy, Mr. Abba Abdullahi Saida who led the team to the Agency revealed that one of the motivations behind the design of the robot is to reduce the rate at which medical personnel are contracting COVID-19 while discharging their duties.

He said,”This robot is created to reduce the number of physical contact between the medical personnel and the affected patients and this will in turn reduce drastically the number of medical personnel that will be affected in the process of carrying out the duties.”

The Executive Director noted that innovative measures were put in place to checkmate the development process of the project to ensure it meets the International standard and also improve its performance level to cover other aspects of human life..

In his brief remarks, the NITDA Director General, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE commended the academy for coming up with such innovations.

While reaffirming the NITDA’S readiness to assist innovative ideas that solve barrage of problems bedevilling the nation, he enjoined the students to see future in digital skills as it is the future work in digital era.

Mallam Abdullahi however directed the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship to ensure that the project and the inventors enjoy necessary visibility in order to promote their idea for commercialization.

The elated DG ordered that the teacher and students be given digital tools which could be used for further ideations they might have in mind. The digital tools which consist of seven Ipad, one laptop and other internet components were donated to the students immediately.

