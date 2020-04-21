COVID-19: Strengthen lockdown order to curb spread, CITAD urges Kano govt

The Centre for information Technology and Development, CITAD, has called on Kano state government to strengthen the lockdown order, to ensure the total compliance by all people in the state and in order to curb further spread of coronavirus, #COVID19 in the state.

The Centre in a statement by Ali Sabo, the Campaigns and Communication Officer on Tuesday, observed that “the essence of giving the directive of restricting people movements is to curtail the spread of the virus among people.

“Kano as densely as it is it would not afford to continue recording more cases looking at how fragile our health system is, so the best way to ensure we defeat this virus is by staying at home and complying with all the instructions given by health professionals.”

It further observed that “the state recorded the highest number of new confirmed cases in the country (23), which took the tally of the total number of the confirmed cases in the state to 59.

“This is a state in which, less than a weak ago, didn’t have any single case. This shows how the virus is spreading among people like wildfire, which if adequate measures are not taken, the state is going to surpass Abuja, which as of yesterday has confirmed cases of 89 despite having its first case more than three weeks.”

CITAD expressed worry how people were getting back to their normal lives in some areas of the state especially in the inner-city areas.

“This is something that should worry every right-thinking person, not only government looking at how the number of positive cases in the state is increasing on daily basis.

“It is good to note that even the most developed countries in the world are finding it hard to contain this virus once it got out of hand. In the United State of America alone, more than 42,000 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus with more than 600,000 confirmed cases,” the Centre noted.

The statement also expressed concern on how fake news was going around in the state about the increase of the number of deaths in the state, which had been reported by many online media.

“This, in our part, is targeted at rendering the stay at home order ineffective and to also weaken the spirit of people in the state. While investigations by several individuals and organizations have confirmed that there were deaths, the number being quoted in the media appears to be out of tune with reality.”

The Centre therefore appealed to the state government to thoroughly investigate the matter and make public its findings to the public.

“We call on the state government to deploy more security personnel, not only to major roads and big residential areas in the state, but also to every nooks and crannies to ensure the total compliance of the order.

“All football activities in the state must be stopped and anyone found violating the order should be punished. This can be achieved by incorporating districts, villages and wards heads and vigilante groups in the monitoring team.

“The state government should ensure that every death in the state is taken for autopsy before burial to ascertain the cause of the death.

“The state government should publish the list of the exempted items so that the public will not be claiming ignorance,” the Centre advised.