The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Monday urged commercial vehicle operators and passengers to adhere strictly to safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19.



Mr Anthony Ogbodo, FRSC Sector Head of Operations in Anambra, made the call to mark the opening of the 2021 West African Road Safety Week in Awka.



Ogbodo, who spoke on behalf of the Sector Commander, Mr Utten Boyi, said the sensitisation programme had the theme – “Road Safety Consciousness in the midst of Global Pandemic’.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC officials were seen at the TRACAS Nigeria Ltd, Awka Mass Transit and Ekwulobia Mass Transit Motor parks, sensitising motorists and passengers.



He said that safety was a basic need for every road user and traveler during a pandemic.



“COVID-19 is still with us and we need to obey all the safety protocols and also take the vaccine which has been provided by the Federal Government.



“Some of the safety protocols are the provision of hand washing facilities, alcohol-based hand sanitizers at motor parks, use of passengers’ manifest, compliance with physical distancing during loading of passengers and wearing of face mask by drivers and passengers.



“Transport operators need to be reminded of their responsibility as collaborators in the fight to put an end to the spread of COVID-19 through their total compliance to the transport safety protocol.



“We will be visiting motor parks across the state to inspect compliance and also sensitise motorists and passengers,” he said.



Ogbodo also appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent road accidents. (NAN)

