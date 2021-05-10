COVID-19 still with us, adhere to safety protocols – FRSC urges road users

The Federal Road Safety Corps (), Anambra Command, on Monday urged commercial vehicle operators and passengers to adhere strictly to safety protocols against the spread of .


Mr Anthony Ogbodo, Sector Head of Operations in Anambra, made the call to mark the opening of the West African Road Safety Week in Awka.


Ogbodo, who spoke on behalf of the Sector Commander, Mr  Utten Boyi, said the sensitisation programme had the theme – “Road Safety Consciousness in the midst of Global Pandemic’.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials seen at the TRACAS Nigeria Ltd, Awka Mass Transit and Ekwulobia Mass Transit Motor parks, sensitising motorists and passengers.


He said that safety was a basic need every road user and traveler during a pandemic.


is still with us and we need to obey all the safety protocols and also take the vaccine which has been provided Federal Government.


“Some of the safety protocols are the provision of hand washing facilities, alcohol-based hand sanitizers at motor parks, use of passengers’ manifest, compliance with physical distancing during loading of passengers and wearing of face mask by drivers and passengers.


“Transport operators need to be reminded of responsibility as collaborators in the fight to put an end to the spread of through total compliance to the transport safety .


“We will be visiting motor parks across the state to inspect compliance and also sensitise motorists and passengers,” he said.


Ogbodo also appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent road accidents. (NAN)

