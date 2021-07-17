COVID-19 still very much around, says NCDC D-G

The -General of Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC), Dr ChIkwe Ihekweazu, has warned Nigeria against a false sense of the eradication of in the country.

Ihekweazu said this on Saturday in Abuja at a webinar for the National Youth Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch B members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was tagged: “Protecting the health of the Nigerian youth – sustaining safe NYSC orientation camps.”

The programme was initiated provide enlightenment on the measures put in ensure safe reopening of NYSC orientation camps.

The NCDC boss called for collaboration with corps members ensure sustenance of the measures across the country.

He said: “The mistake we all make is think the virus has gone away.

“Corps members have to work collaboratively with us to sustain the goals we have made in mitigating the risk of transmission in orientation camps.”

Meanwhile, the agency also explained how prospective members of the NYSC   access the case investigation form (CIF) on its dashboard.

According to Dr Oyeladun Okunromade , Deputy and Head of One Health Division, NCDC, the five steps are:

“1. Login to your NYSC profile page. 2. Click the link/button for COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test (RDT) Self Reporting case investigation form (CIF).

“3. You will be redirected to NCDC portal. 4. Click Continue to proceed. 5. The Self Reporting form will open and you will be able to fill in your appropriate information.”

Also speaking , -General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu , advised the corps members to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols made available by the NCDC.

revealed there would be consequences for defaulters.

“Camp is still fun notwithstanding the constraints of the prevention measures. It is vital that corps members adhere to all prevention measures.

“There are camp vanguards to ensure disciplinary actions for defaults,” he said.(NAN)

