Covid-19: Stay indoors, partial shutdown not holiday – Cleric

Pastor Joseph Alabi of Christ Disciples Church, Osere, Ilorin, has advised the public to stay indoors and not take advantage of partial shutdown to visit friends and make merry to avoid Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alabi gave the advice on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He said the social restriction order aimed at curtailing the dreaded Coronavirus in the country must be spent in isolation, adding that it is also a period of sober reflection.

“This is not the time to visit neighbours or friends. It is a time to remain indoors and do the right things to prevent ourselves from contracting the virus.

“Parents must watch their kids and not a time to allow them to go and play with their family friends or neighbours. We are to remain indoors to stay safe.

“It is not social holiday. We are to remain indoors and pray. Let us all pray and have hope that this plaque would soon disappear.

“We, therefore, need to cooperate with governments to fight the deadly virus,” he said.

Alabi further said the fight against Coronavirus is everybody’s fight and should not be left for the Federal Government alone.

“We are in a very difficult situation and we must join hands to fight it. We as citizens must obey the instructions and act accordingly to wipe out this deadly virus,” Alabi said. (NAN)