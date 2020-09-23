COVID-19: Stakeholders applaud Ekiti govt.’s steps on school resumption

Stakeholders in primary education in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, applauded the state government for supplying schools with necessary COVID-19 materials to curb the spread of the virus.

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti, appreciated the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for his concern for the health of pupils and teachers in the state.

Mrs Omotola Ojo, the Headmistress of St. Peter and Paul Nursery and Primary School, Oye -Ekiti, said that both the teachers and pupils were happy for the provision of buckets, hand sanitiser and infrared thermometer to all the schools.

According to Ojo, the initiative of the state government to provide the basic materials to curb the spread of COVID-19 is commendable.

“I want to sincerely thank the Gov. Kayode Fayemi for providing all the needed safety kits to prevent the teachers and pupils from contacting the COVID-19 virus.

“I want to assure the state government that we will all make good use of the materials,” she said.

Also, the Headmistress of Community Nursery and Primary School, Idofin, Oye-Ekiti, Mrs Abosede Aribatise, said that she was delighted with the various items given to the school by government.

“I am so happy with the various COVID-19 preventive kits given to our school to curb the spread of the virus among the pupils and the teachers,” she said.

The Head teacher of CAC Nursery and Primary School, Irare, Oye-Ekiti, Mrs Funmilayo Ogunjimi, equally thanked the government for giving priority to the safety of the pupils and teachers in the state.

Ogunjimi assured the governor that the students and teachers would always take the COVID-19 precautions seriously.

A parent, Mrs Elizabeth Ajayi, expressed appreciation to the state government for the ongoing reconstruction of the school classes and provision of COVID-19 prevention kits.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate the governor for saving school buildings from collapse and for giving priority to the lives of the pupils and teachers by supplying safety kits to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The teachers and students in Oye-Ekiti generally were very happy to be back to school and see the new measures being put in place to safeguard them from the deadly virus,” she said.

NAN reports that virtually all the teachers and pupils of the schools visited complied with the COVID-19 protocols, as directed by the state government.(NAN)