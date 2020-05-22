COVID-19: Sokoto tests 609, discharges 75 patients – Commissioner

Share the news













By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state government has disclosed that a total of 609 patients have so far been tested for coronavirus.

The commissioner of health, who doubles as the state Taskforce Chairman on COVID-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday said of the number, 113 tested positive, 486 tested negative and ten tests pending.

According to him, while a total of 75 patients have been discharged, 25 were still receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre.

“Sokoto state has, in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders, has been working round the clock to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Our innovative approach of the 3Ts (Trace, Test and Treat) has been proactive and effective in aligning the various stages of identification, testing and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases.

“We have increased 20 additional number of tests from 589 to 609. All the 20 tests returned negative. Also, the number of positive patients remains 113,” the Taskforce Chairman stated.

Inname added that while the total number of recorded deaths stands at 13, pending tests in the state is 10 as at same Friday.

“Equally, we have added another 40-beds capacity facility at Infectious Disease Hospital Amanawa, to serve as Covid-19 Isolation Centre built and furnished by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration,” the Commissioner further disclosed.

He called on the people of the state to, in celebrating Eid-el-fitr, adhere with the instruction of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, by observing Eid-el-fitr prayers at Friday Mosques.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, we remind the good people of Sokoto State, especially our Muslim Ummah to adhere with the position taken by His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar and other stake-holders, on the need to observe the Eid-fitr congregation prayers at various Juma’at mosques in compliance with other safety protocols.

“We appeal to the general public that this is not the best time to embark on festive visitation; rather, we encourage you to make use of social media or any other means of communication to extend best wishes to fellow Muslim Ummah and loved ones.

“But where the visitation became necessary, social distancing, use of face mask and constant use of sanitizers at interval should be applicable,” the statement further read.

Inname commended Aminu Tambuwal for the interest and support he have been giving to the health sector, “all geared towards ensuring the health and wellbeing of the good people of Sokoto State.”

He also appreciated the Sultanate Council and Sultan Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar “for his leadership in this challenging times.”

The commissioner commended the security personnel and the media “for their support in this fight against coronavirus and urged them to continue by providing our team with vital information that will assist us in contact tracing and case search.”

