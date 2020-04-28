COVID-19: Sokoto records 3 deaths

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal has announced that three patients, who tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19, have died.

This is contained in a terse statement issued by his Spokesperson, Muhammad Bello Tuesday night.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has announced the death of three people as a result of the COVID-19 infection.

“All the three victims, according to the governor had history of other diseases such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure,” the statement read.