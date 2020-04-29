COVID-19: Sokoto records 19 positive cases – Tambuwal

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has confirmed that 19 positive cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, have so far been recorded in the state.

The disclosed this in his statewide broadcast to the people on Tuesday night.

According to him, nine of the 18 tests carried out by the National Center for Diseases Control (NCDC), at the laboratory in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), tested negative.

“Most of them, if not all, are persons that have had previous contacts with the two index cases that we have had initially,” Tambuwal stated.

The governor further stated that of the total of 54 tests so far carried out in the state, 19 turned out positive, with three deaths.

“So far, out of the 54 tests carried out from Sokoto state, 19 cases turned out positive.

“Out of these, unfortunately again, we have recorded today three COVID-19 associated deaths. All of the three are patients with history of some other diseases – diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure,” the governor said.

Tambuwal appealed to the people of the state to realise that COVID-19 is real and observe all established protocols.

“We must therefore continue to step up our game in observing laid down measures and rules; and protocols by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health here in Sokoto state. We must continue to observe social distancing, frequent washing of hands and limiting our contacts.”

He also appealed to the communities to continue to cooperate with security agencies, especially at both states and international borders.

“I appeal, once again, to the communities to continue to cooperate and support our security agencies that are keeping vigil at our borders – interstate and Niger Republic with the sole aim of protecting our lives.

“I urge them also to keep community vigil by also blocking those that are likely to come into, or are on their way to Sokoto state from other states or parts of the country; or any part of Niger Republic,” Tambuwal said.