COVID-19: Sokoto extends ban on inter-state travels

Rising from two-hour stakeholders meeting on the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has extended the ban on inter-state movement for another two weeks.

The first leg of the ban, which terminates by 12 midnight Friday, was proclaimed March 27, 2020 in the wake of the global outbreak of Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Tambuwal met with Sultan Saad Abubakar and other stakeholders on Thursday, to review the subsisting ban after they received a situation report on the state’s preparedness to respond to the disease, from the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Inname.

The state government further directed all staff on levels 12 and below to work from home during the extension period.

Tambuwal also appealed to citizens to stay clear of assembling in large numbers for the purpose of merry making in celebration of any kind.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay in the state within the period under review.

The governor also extended appreciation to the security agencies for tackling those wanting to breach the lockdown.

He asked the people to step up surveillance, as the disease is getting high in neighbouring Niger Republic, thus the need for citizens to desist from traveling to the Republic until the situation became normal.

Sultan Abubakar, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the governor and reiterated to the people that the disease is real.

He enjoined people to be vigilant and prayerful “as prayer is the shield of the believer”.

The Sultan advised the people of the state to maintain personal hygiene, social distance, read and acquire information about the disease.

“Those trying to go against the restriction of movement aren’t doing anybody any good. We should all take care and take note that the disease is real,” the monarch noted.

He also advised the state government that, should partial lockdown become necessary, availability of food items should be guaranteed.