COVID-19: Sokoto discharges all isolated patients

Share the news













By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Sokoto State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, says as at Friday, June 5, 2020, it had no patients at the isolation centre.

Briefing journalists, the Chairman of the Taskforce and Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammadu Inname, said 101 isolated patients had been discharged with 14 deaths recorded.

“As of Friday, there is no patient at the isolation centre in the state.

“The first index case was recorded on April 19. We have so far collected 731 samples, while 655 contacts have completed the 14 days of follow up.

“The committee received 839 alerts from across the state and all of them were investigated.

“All the patients were from eight local government areas of the state and men constituted 85 per cent of the patient population,” Inname stated.

According to the Taskforce chairman, although there was no patient in the isolation centre, the committee would continue with its activities because “many test results were still pending and testing of suspected patients would continue. Also, those tested positive would be isolated.”

He advised the people of the state to abide by the safety guidelines of wearing face masks, physical distancing, hands washing and use of sanitiser.

Related