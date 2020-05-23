COVID-19: Sokoto begins distribution of FG’s palliatives

Share the news













Sokoto state government on Saturday began the distribution of the Federal Government’s palliatives to alleviate the harsh economic realities occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ali Inname, Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Sokoto State Taskforce on COVID-19, said that the palliatives were received through Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

According to Inname, the aim of the gesture was to alleviate the harsh economic realities occasioned by measures imposed to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said that the state government has chosen the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission to undertake the distribution of the items, which include of 1800 50kg bags of rice and 600 of 25 litres of vegetable oil.

“This is considering the track record of the commission in ensuring successful humanitarian services across the state,” the commissioner said.

He also acknowledged the receipt of relief materials from Ecobank plc, Kaduna Electric Distribution Company and Coalition of Private Sector led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote among others.

Inname further said that the state has so far recorded 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 90 had been successfully discharged while 13 deaths were recorded.

Earlier, Mr Muhammad Maidoki, the Chairman Zakkat and Endowment Commission commended the federal and the state governments for the gesture.

Maidoki promised to ensure that every supporting item given through the commission was taken to those it was meant for.

He added that for the inauguration, the commission would support each of the beneficiaries with N2,000 for transport.

Meanwhile, the state Zakkat commission in its statutory mandate distributed Zakkat of animals and cash collected from individuals in the state.

This include three cows, a sheep from Alhaji Tukur Toro farm and N300,000 receipt from the families of late Prof. Abdullahi Gwandu. (NAN)

Related