COVID-19: Senator provides palliatives for 9,900 households in Niger

By Tina George, Minna

Up to 9,900 households across 99 wards in Niger East Senatorial district have been billed to receive palliative packages from Senator Mohammad Sani Musa.

According to the Senator, the pallative package will help reduce the sufferings of the people during this period of the restriction of movement by state government.

Speaking to newsmen during the flag off of the distribution, the Senator who was represented by his Aide, Abubakar Musa said that each of the packages contained rice, vegetable oil, salt, Maggi, and indomie adding that each household will be given 25 kg of maize.

He explained that 100 packages will be given to a ward pointing that there are 99 wards that make up Niger East Senatorial District.

“In the past three months, things have not been easy for Nigerians because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restriction of movement. The Senator is coming to the aid of the people because a lot of people have been complaining of hunger despite the fact that the government is trying to protect the lives of the people.

“It is not easy to keep people at home and tell them not to go out to look for their daily bread. That is why the Senator came up with this. This is the second set of palliatives to be distributed by the Senator.”

Musa stated that strict monitoring mechanism have been put in place to ensure that the packages are not diverted and to ensure that every household in the Constituency recieve it.

The Senator called on the people to be patient with state and federal government and comply with the laid down guidelines put on ground to prevent the spread of COVID-19.