COVID-19: Senate suspends public hearings

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Thursday took some drastic measures to avert the spread of the dreaded coronavirus into the hallowed chamber.

Some of the measures include cancellation of all public hearing in the Senate till further notice, just as excursion to the Senate from schools and other organisations is also cancelled.

The gallery, where members of the public watch the proceedings of the plenary, has also been shut.

With these measures, public hearings already scheduled and invitations sent to stakeholders and members of the general public will be put on hold.

