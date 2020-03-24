COVID-19: Senate suspends plenary over pandemic

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary and other legislative activities until April 7, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who made the announcement shortly after a closed door session that lasted for over one hour, also announced the demise of Sen. Rose Oko, who represented Cross-River North.

According to Lawan, Senate in a closed door session deliberated on issues bothering on National Assembly in general.

“The Senate further resolved to adjourn sitting for two weeks from today (Tuesday) due to the pandemic of Coronavirus ravaging the entire world.

“Therefore the Senate resumes on April 7. However the Senate will be on hand in case of emergency on any national issue that requires its attention.’

The president of the Senate said that the only way out of the pandemic was for the population to observe recommended measures advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He urged the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the virus threatening Nigeria.

“Also the Federal Government should give financial and other resource assistance to states in the fight against the virus.

“The Senate Committees on Health, Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

Meanwhile the Senators also observed a minute silent for their late colleague, Sen. Oko.

The motion was moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who said Oko died on Monday after a protracted illness.

Until her death, Oko was the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Trades and Investment.(NAN)