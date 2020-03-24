COVID-19: Senate shuts down for 2 weeks

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at it’s plenary on Tuesday, adjourned sitting for two weeks “due to the pandemic of coronavirus ravaging the world”.

This was announced by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan after about an hour of executive session.

It instructed its staff to stay at home for the two weeks, expiring April 7, 2020.

It however said, the Senate leadership, the committee on health and the Spokesperson will be available in case of national emergency that will require their attention.

“As at now, the only way out of the pandemic is for the population to observe the recommended measures advised by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.”

It called on the Federal Government to give financial and other assistance to states in the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also formally announced the death of Senator Rose Okoh (Cross River), who passed on yesterday after a “protracted illness”.