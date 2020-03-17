COVID-19: Senate seeks more action by all

By Haruna Salami

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Oloriegbe Ibrahim, (Kwara Central), has advised the government and people of Nigeria to avoid travelling abroad and thoroughly screen any traveller coming into the country.

He gave the advise at the Senate plenary Tuesday, through a Point of Order (Order 13) that people should not travel to European countries, which have become the epicentre of the dreaded coronavirus.

According to him, many countries in Europe were already affected and has spread to Middle East and some African countries.

“Now it means, it is time the Federal government considered preventing citizens of other countries from visiting the country because what we have had so far are ‘imported cases’.

Sen. Ibrahim also advised that government should establish more testing centres, as there is no single testing centre in the entire North, South East and South South parts or the country.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan thanked Senator Oloriegbe for highlighting what the World Health Organization, WHO and the Federal Ministry of Health have been saying.

“This is one battle that doesn’t have to be left for the government alone. Every citizen has a role to play in the interest of all”.

He said Nigeria has been lucky with only three cases of the dreaded virus, with one confirmed negative and advised that “we should not push our luck too far. We should continue to observe all those regulations that the technical experts give us”.