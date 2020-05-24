COVID-19: Sen. Wamakko urges Nigerians to sustain prayers, gains of Ramadan

Share the news













Senator Aliyu Wamakko has called on Nigerians to sustain prayers for God’s divine intervention in the raging global coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke on Friday night, at his country home, Gidan Kara in Wamakko local government, during the 21st Annual End-Of-Ramadan breakfast.

“As pious and faithful Muslims, we have the unshakeable belief that, whatever happens to us, good or bad, comes from the Almighty Allah.

“We can never shy away or dodge from what has been divinely predestined for us by the Almigthy God, but, it can be lessened with sustained sincere prayers .

“May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers and forgive us all our sins as fallible mortals, as well as save us from this pandemic,” he said.

Wamakko also prayed the Almighty Allah to grant all the Muslims deceased by the pandemic, eternal rest, grant speedy recoveries to those currently receiving treatment, as well as prevent those who have been spared from getting infected.

He further called on Nigerians to continue to abide by all the Medical Advisories reeled out by the Medical experts, on the plausible measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

“We should continue to strictly observe all those dished out protocols that do not conflict with the Islamic injunctions, so as to effectively curtail the spread of the disease.”

He also noted that, positive lessons always abound during the Annual epoch-making event ,which should be learnt and reminiscence upon.

“In the recent years , we have lost some brothers, whom we had been breaking fasts together with them, for the past two decades and they had now been called upon by our Creator.

“They included the late Abdullahi Speaker, the late Baraden Wamakko, Alhaji Salihu Barade and of recent, the late Sarkin Gedawa, Alhaji Buba Dangaladima Wamakko.

“Their deaths are consistently reminding us that , death is inevitable for any mortal and we are only waiting for our God-appointed times .

“While we are still remembering them and praying for eternal rests for them , we are also doing the same for ourselves, to have positive endings and exit this transient world with the Kalimatish-Shahadat, Ameen.”

While noting that, it is glaring that, the world is currently facing some formidable socioeconomic challenges, Senator Wamakko appealed for the sustenance of fervent prayers, for divine intercession.

Senator Wamakko also felicitated with the former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and a retired Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bello Abubakar Wamakko, on their recent appointments as the Executive Secretary , Police Trust Fund, as well as a Commisisoner, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, respectively .

He prayed for divine guidance and protection , to enable them discharge their various arduous assignments diligently , in the best interests of the nation .

A special prayer session for sustained peace , unity and socioeconomic prosperity of Sokoto State and Nigeria , was presided by Sheikh Bashir Gidan Kanawa.

Meanwhile, Senator Wamakko wishes to felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in the country as they mark the end of the Ramadan fast, 1441 AH, equivalent to 2020 AD, if the new Month of Shawwal is sighted .

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, further appealed to them, to sustain the noble lessons that were learnt during the Holy month , to outlive the Ramadan fast .

They include : Patience, piety, philanthropy, high moral standards , dedication to learning , reading of the Holy Qur’an and good neighbourliness, among others .

