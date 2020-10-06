COVID-19: Scientist commends FG for involvement in search for remedy

A Bayelsa-based “indigenous’’ scientist, Chief Apollos Keniyinbo, on Tuesday in Yenagoa commended the Federal Government for involving Nigerian researchers across board in the search for a home-grown remedy against Coronavirus. Keniyinbo, who heads the Centre for Creative Scientists in Niger Delta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the involvement of “indigenous’’ scientists by government in the search for a remedy was a reassurance that government believed in the capacity of Nigerian scientists. He said that the move was an impetus for the “indigenous’’ scientists who already took advantage of the development to submit their remedies for evaluation. He noted that the Coronavirus had defied conventional thinking, adding that there was need for Nigeria to look beyond the developed countries for a vaccine and a cure.

“The invitation to Nigerian researchers and scientists by the Nigerian government to join efforts in the search for a home-grown remedy coordinated by the Minister of Science and Technology deserves commendation. “The minister did set up a committee to evaluate the claims and remedies provided by home-based researchers. “The open mindedness of the committee has sent a message of hope to Nigerian scientists; it encouraged me and I have travelled from Bayelsa to meet them in Abuja. “From November 2019 when the pandemic broke out in China, I started working on a solution and in February 2020, my formulation was ready. “I have not been given the opportunity to present my findings; in spite of that, I have accepted the opportunity and submitted an outline of my research findings for scientific scrutiny and evaluation. “They have promised to invite me at a later date to throw more light on it,” he said.

Keniyinbo, who studied Analytical Chemistry, said he was conversant with the procedures and processes for vaccine production and had administered his remedy on animals to ascertain that the formulation is not toxic. He said that he was optimistic that the solution would be effective because he had administered it on himself and it was not toxic at all. “I look forward to further opportunity to subject my remedy to further and wider testing. “The solution has four components, which are actually existing drugs compounded in a certain proportion and I am ready to produce for validation and trials. “The solution I have developed is effective for prevention and cure and by using it, I have no fear whatsoever of COVID-19.

“The process has been documented in a scientific format; all that is left is to mass produce the documentation which includes the formulae and dosage modules,’’ he said. Keniyinbo also noted that the research was capital intensive and appealed to the three tiers of government to make grants available to scientists with prospects and encourage collaboration among “indigenous’’ scientists. (NAN)