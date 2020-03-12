COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu receives Lafarge management team, calls for collaboration

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday received the management team of Lafarge Africa who came on a “thank you” visit to the Lagos State government for the Governor and his team’s brilliant effort in combating the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while receiving the team led by the Country Chief Executive Officer, CCEO Khaled El Dokani, at the Lagos House, Marina praised the organisation for its collaborative efforts towards stemming the spread of the virus after the first index case was discovered within its premises.

He described as encouraging, the openness and supportive action of Lafarge from the first day till date, saying that it has led to quick arrest of the case in Nigeria.

The Governor said he was happy to welcome the team thanking the company for their contribution over the years to the construction industry through their products.

His words: “It is very unfortunate that we have it (Coronavirus) in our country but I want to thank you for the collaboration and all the efforts between our sister State, your organization and of course the Federal government and how we’ve been able to address and curtail the incident thus far.

“We can only but continue to work together in harmony, we can only continue to understand and appreciate that we are the same but we are only different sides of the coin.

He added that “The bottom line is we want to continue to provide safety and improve the quality of life for our people: whilst you do that for your stakeholders we do that for the entire State and the nation. We’ll continue to see reasons and a means of engagement and collaboration. We’ll continue to do that.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the State government would continue to look at avenues to partner with the company in construction saying it would continue to deliver and improve on good governance to Lagosians.

On his part, Khalid praised the Governor and his team for their swift response to the “unfortunate” situation and said that he is confident that it will soon be a thing of the past.

According to him: “We want to extend Our deepest appreciation for the support we received from the Governor of Lagos in managing the unfortunate situation that took place at our Ewekoro plant and we would really want to express our gratitude for all the support, the solidarity, the professionalism and the one team approach in overcoming such situation which we all hope will soon be over.”