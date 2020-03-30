COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu confirms discharge of 5 patients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed the discharge of five patients who previously tested positive to the COVID-19 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Monday in Lagos said that the patients were discharged after treatment and multiple testing by the state’s specialists team.

He said that the survivors were four males and one female, bringing the total number of survivors from the centre to eight.

Sanwo-Olu said that the survivors were quarantined and treated at the isolation centre for two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“The survivors who preferred to remain anonymous looked stable and unruffled, saying they felt very happy they had been given a clean bill of health,” he said.

He said that the survivors expressed joy and satisfaction with the state government for the treatments they received at the isolation centre and the proactive approach of the state towards the containment of the virus.

Sanwo-Olu added that recovery of the patients was another pointer that with a concerted effort, Coronavirus can be defeated in Lagos and the country.

The Governor reassured residents that the government was doing all within its powers to contain the spread of the virus in order to return life to normalcy.

The statement quoted one of the survivors (name withheld) as saying, “I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. I was admitted here same day.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues,” the survivor said.

The survivor gave assurance that testing positive for COVID-19 was not a death sentence, advising people not to panic as the virus could be defeated.

“We can beat it, I want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and in no distant time, you will get out of here.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government and Lagos State government that they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly, so as to serve as encouragement to others.

“If they are not here as first responders, many patients would have died,” it said.

Another survivor urged government to provide proper insurance to encourage health workers discharge their duties with confidence.