COVID-19 safety guidelines: Oyo govt. warns public schools against non-compliance

The Oyo State Government has warned headteachers of public primary schools in the state against non-compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some schools have been queried for refusing to comply with the guidelines for resumption of schools in the state. The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran who spoke with NAN in Ibadan on Tuesday, said that the board embarked on a wide monitoring of schools in Ibadan.

NAN reports that the state government trained 2,454 headteachers on safe resumption of schools. Adeniran said the management of Standard and Quality Assurance department had frowned at the poor compliance of teachers and pupils in some schools. “Some of them were seen without face masks and flouting social distancing instructions. At some schools, the compliance level was not encouraging, while the team did not meet teachers in some schools. “ Pupils did not comply with extant guidelines of social distancing and use of nose masks,” he said. Adeniran however applauded the compliance level of some teachers and pupils with resumption guidelines. “We want to ensure total commitment to safety in our schools. We cannot afford to endanger the lives of our pupils and staff members,” he said.

Adeniran urged headteachers of public primary schools to ensure full compliance with the guidelines. “While some schools are serious with the guidelines, some were lackadaisical about the issue of COVID-19 and have been called to order,” he said. Adeniran said that the monitoring would be extended to other parts of the state during the week. Some of the school visited are, Methodist Primary School, Agbeni, Islamic Mission School, Yemetu and Ratibi Muslim School, Molete, Others are St. Bredan’s Primary School, Kumapayi, Egbeda, Abadina Primary School, UI and, St. Thomas Primary School I, II & III, Agbowo. (NAN)

