COVID-19: RTEAN backs FG’s plan to close motor parks to contain pandemic

The National leadership of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) says it is ready to support the Federal Government’s plan to close motor parks, if such would curb further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan, gave the assurance on Saturday in Lagos.

Amusan spoke against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s plan to consider closure of motor parks and ban inter-state or inter-town travels as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of COVID-19.

According to him, since it is only the living that thinks of working to make earn meet, the union and its members will support the government on the proposal, if such will stop the spread of the pandemic.

“The association is in support of every step taken by the government to prevent and to curb the spread of the disease. We are in full support.

“More importantly, the Federal Government should provide detective kits for parks to check temperature of those coming in and going out,” Amusan, who is also the Lagos State RTEAN Secretary said.

He said that if such kits were provided it would help the association to identify any infected commuters and drivers at the motor parks.

Amusan said that the all states, zonal and unit chapters of the RTEAN had been given the matching order to comply with all precautionary measures given by the Federal Ministry of Health on COVID-19.

He said that the use of hand sanitisers and handwashing facilities had been made compulsory at the parks belonging to the association in the country.

According to him, the association leadership has also been sensitising members on increased personal and vehicle hygiene to contain the spread of the virus.

NAN recalled that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on Thursday said that the Federal Government was considering to stop inter-state and inter-town travels to curb spread of COVID-19.

The minister said that the Federal Government was considering closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country had risen to 81 as at Friday, with Lagos having the highest of 52 followed by the Federal Capital Territory