COVID-19 resurgence: NUC directs universities to suspend academic activities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called on Vice-Chancellors of universities not to allow any form of academic activities involving large crowds to be organized or hosted on their campuses.

Following a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 reported cases, the Federal Government, had on Tuesday, issued a circular directing Officers on Grade Level 12 and below to stay at home for a period of five weeks, effective from Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020.

NUC, in a circular signed by Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), which PRNigeria obtained, said classrooms, hostel accommodation, conferences and seminars should be suspended.

It further directed that universities should remain closed during this intervening period, pending further directives by FG on the reopening of schools.

“Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country. The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL 13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices,” it said.

By PRNigeria