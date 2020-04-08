COVID-19 restriction: Niger to impound vehicles of offenders

By Tina George, Minna

Offenders of the restriction order, would henceforth have their vehicles impounded and made to stay where apprehended, until 10pm when the restriction order ends.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane stated this while going around Minna to monitor and analyze the level of compliance by the people.

It would be recalled that the Niger state government on Sunday had relaxed the restriction of movement from 10 am to 12 pm daily from 2 pm to 10 pm.

This, according to the government, would allow the people to stock up their homes and engage in some activities which would further reduce the impact of the effect of government measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Matane, who is the Chairman of the state Taskforce on COVID-19, expressed disappointment that some people were still not adhering to the restriction order given by the government.

Going to some of the checkpoints across Minna, Matane said that those who had been held behind by the security agencies should be made to stay there till 10 pm when the restriction order lapse.

He told the security personnel to try to ensure that from Wednesday, any vehicle caught moving after 2 pm must be impounded while motorcycles should be taken to the nearest police station.

“Anyone who has no business being on the road at this time, impound any vehicle caught moving until 10 pm. Any motorcycle would be taken to the next available police station. People have been given the opportunity to move around from 8 am to 2 pm, they have no business being on the road at this time.

“We rely on you (the security) to enforce It to the latter. People who are caught up will have to wait till 10 pm. We are doing it for the life of the people and nothing else. We cannot allow a smaller population to impact negatively on the larger population.”

The SSG further said that there are 23 checkpoints across Minna adding that the task force would ensure that there is some level of compliance of the restriction order in the state.