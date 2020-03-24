COVID-19 Reports on Buhari, Abba Kyari: Wait for Health Minister’s update – Official

Unofficial reports Monday evening  said President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari may have  tested positive to coronavirus. He reportedly traveled to Germany and returned to Nigeria recently on official assignment.

The reports however went viral Tuesday morning on social media.

In the latest version making the round, President Buhari tested negative to COVID-19 test.

No official statement was available  from the Presidential  Villa on the issue.

An official contacted by Newsdiaryonline  said it is the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire  who is tasked with the responsibility of giving updates on COVID-19.  He urged our reporter to wait for  updates from the Minister.  




