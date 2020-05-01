COVID-19: Rep member gives palliatives to 20,000 households in Edo

The Chairman House Commitee on Legislative Complaints, Mr Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), on Friday, gave palliatives to no fewer than 20,000 households in Ovia Federal Constituency to cushion the effects of the COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idahosa, who represents the Ovia Federal Constituency, shared the palliatives across the 23 wards that made up the Federal Constituency.

He said the palliatives would be shared to everyone irrespective of the political affiliations.

The lawmaker urged members of his constituents to ensure they abide by the safety measures established by the authorities to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Represented by his legislative aide, Mr Amadin Enabulele, Idahosa urged the people to remain resilient and united even in the face of the pandemic.

According to him, this is a tough time for everyone, with the lockdown across the country and restriction of movement in Edo state, things are not easy that is why I decided to provide palliatives.

“I advice that as we move on, you must abide by the government regulations that you must maintain social distance, stay indoors as much as possible but if you must move out, wear your face mask.

“You must also at regularly interval, wash your hands and abide by other several measures put in place by the authorities.

“It is affecting the whole world but we remain optimistic that we will overcome it.

“This gesture is apolitical, it is for the vulnerable in the constituency irrespective of party affiliation, this is apolitical.”

For their part, Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo, Mr Destiny Enabulele and the Vice Chairman, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr Maureen Ekhoragbon, commended the gesture, and promised to ensure the items get to the vulnerable.

NAN reports that members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were on hand to monitor the distribution of the palliatives.

A member of the CSOs, Kola Edokpayi, urged other members of the House of Representatives from the state to emulate Idahosa by supporting members of their constituents at this critical time.

NAN reports that the palliative included rice and other food items. (NAN)