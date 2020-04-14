COVID-19: Remain prayerful, hopeful, Niger Senator urges constituents

By Tina George, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa has called on the people of the state, to remain prayerful as well as hopeful in the face of the current dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the pandemic would soon be over and life will go on again.

Musa, in his Easter message to his constituents, assured the people to keep their faith alive assuring that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“The times are indeed hard. The world peace and the existence of humankind have never been threatened like now. But, nothing should make anyone lose hope. The Coronavirus episode like those in the past would soon be forgotten, and life would go on again

“Keep faith up and remain hopeful that all the challenges would soon be a thing of the past,” he said.

The lawmaker who felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter urged them to imbibe the virtues of love and self-sacrifice exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“I congratulate the entire Christians and indeed all the people of Niger East on this auspicious occasion of Easter. One significant thing to note on this day is the virtue of love and self-sacrifice demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

” I, therefore, urge our Christian brothers and sisters to imbibe those virtues. In fact, there is no better time to show love and sacrifice than now. We all need one another. Let’s show love especially to those in need,” Senator Musa said.

The Senator further urged the people to observe the precautionary measures and directives laid down by the state government stating that it would go a long way to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.