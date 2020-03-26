COVID-19: Release of Nollywood first science fiction film ‘Ratnik’ postponed

The release of Nollywood award-winning first Science Fiction Film (sci-fi) ‘Ratnik’ has been postponed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Nigeria.

The sci-fi adventure feature film, which clinched the Best Art Director and Best Costume Design awards at the just concluded 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice awards (AMVCA), was earlier scheduled for release on April 10.

However, its distribution company, Blue Pictures Entertainment, stated on its Instagram page that no re-release date is being considered at the moment until the outbreak of the COVID-19 is curbed.

“Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, we have decided to put a halt to the release of “Ratnik” until there is a positive turnaround with the situation of things.

“In the meantime, ensure you observe all preventive measures and stay safe”.

This announcement implies that Nollywood film lovers will have to wait longer than expected for the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi.

‘Ratnik’, written, directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker, Dimeji Ajibola, is acclaimed to be the first Sci-fi movie from the Nigerian movie industry.

It features industry stars Adunni Ade, Osas Ighodaro, Bolanle Ninalowo, Karibi Fubara, Zikky Alloy, Meg Otanwa, Tope Tedela, Paul Utomi and others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Science Fiction Film (or sci-fi film) is a genre that uses speculative, fictional science-based depictions of phenomena that are not fully accepted by mainstream science.

It portrays phenomena such as extraterrestrial life forms, alien world, extrasensory perception and time travel, along with futuristic elements such as spacecraft, robots, cyborgs, interstellar travel or other technologies.

Science fiction films have often been used to focus on political or social issues, and to explore philosophical issues like the human condition.

“Ratnik, is the story of a World War III soldier returning home after a quarterly phase rotation programme, only to find out that her home front has now descended into some kind of chaos.

Set in a remote Africa town during the early days of World War III, a special trooper Sarah Bello (Osas Ighodaro)returns home from the war-front to meet am unpleasant scenario.

Her only sister has abused a certain chemical substance, and the race to save her life begins a new kind of war where the most advanced war machine known to man is unveiled.

NAN reports that ‘Ratnik’ is hitting the stage at a time when the film landscape in Nigeria is flooded with comedies, epic and other movie genres. (NAN)