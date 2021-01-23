COVID-19: Red Cross urges govt. to enforce guidelines

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Lagos branch has called on the Federal Government to enforce the guidelines and protocols of COVID-19 to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The branch Chairman, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, made the call at the side-line of the NRCS 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday in Lagos.

Kolawole decried the wanton violation of COVID-19 guidelines by the citizenry.

She added that those flaunting the protocols encourage the spread of the virus, particularly health workers and front liners.

“There are lots of people out there flaunting the rules.

“Government should enforce the rules and guidelines of COVID-19.

“Let the law take its course; a lot of people out there are violating the protocols and it is not helping in mitigating the spread of the virus,’’ she said.

Earlier, the chairman expressed satisfaction over the achievements that the branch recorded in 2020 in spite of the challenges of the pandemic.

Kolawole pledged the support of the Red Cross toward fulfilling the humanitarian needs of the society, not only on COVID-19 but also in areas of crisis and disaster response.

She added that the branch would continue with its ongoing projects, which included risk communication and community engagement.

It will also intensify the sensitisation on the benefits of wearing face masks.

Others, she added, are discouraging large gatherings, distributing free face masks and encouraging the installation of handwashing units in public places.

The National Legal Adviser of NRCS, Mr Muazu Dikwa, commended partners, donors, International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and the Lagos State Government for their supports for the organisation.

Muazu, who represented the National President, Mr Bolaji Anani, said the Red Cross would continue with the sensitisation on the effects of personal hygiene and other health-related issues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)