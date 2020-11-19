COVID-19: Red Cross supports 8,100 persons in 27 states

The Nigerian Red Cross Society says it has provided support to 8,100 vulnerable and poor persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood disaster in the country.

Mr Musa Abdullahi, the Kano State branch secretary of the organisation, stated this while inspecting the disbursement of cash to some beneficiaries of the programme on Thursday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the association would provide cash assistance to the poor and vulnerable affected by the pandemic in 81 local government areas selected from 27 states.

He said that each of the beneficiaries would receive N51,500 under the COVID-19 Cash Distribution Programme initiated by the organisation.

“The organisation is providing N15.45 million in support to each of the 27 states,” Abdullahi said.

The secretary said the programme was designed to assist poor households, vulnerable and persons with disability affected by COVID-19 pandemic and flooding.

According to him, the gesture was to mitigate their suffering and provide them with alternative means of livelihood.

Abdullahi said the money was donated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and the government of Germany.

Also speaking. the national branch chairperson of the organisation, Urwatu Yerima-Balla, said that 100 beneficiaries were selected from each of the participanting local government areas.

Yerima-Balla explained that 300 beneficiaries were selected in Nasarawa, Tarauni and Rimin Gado LGAs of Kano State.

“Each of the beneficiaries will receive N51,500 only.

“Similarly, N15.45 million is the total amount given to Kano State victims by IFRC in collaboration with Nigerian Red Cross Society,” she said.

Yerima-Balla lauded IFRC for the support to victims of COVID-19 pandemic and flood disaster in the country.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ado Kurawa, the District Head of Nasarawa, commended the gesture, and urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money to fend for their families.

Two of the beneficiaries, Hassan Muhammad and Aisha Umar, commended the gesture, saying it would alleviate their sufferings. (NAN)