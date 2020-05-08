COVID-19: PTF operating in tandem with states – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, says the PTF is not operating at variance with state committees responee on Coronavirus.

Mustapha said this at the PTF daily media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the PTF was mindful of the fact that the country was a federation, adding that the national response is one and Governors would have to respond based on the peculiarity of the situation on hand.

“What we have is a national response and it is to test, isolate and track victims. We have non-pharmaceutical process which is stay at home, social distancing, avoid unnecessary gathering,” said the PTF chairman.

He said that the bases of application of going to work, opening of markets and others could vary but the response to the pandemic was one.

Mustapha said that no cure for COVID-19 had been found yet, adding that everybody is only trying to lay hand on possible drug and the countries with big economy are yet to found a cure for the virus.

“We have seen many postulations but nobody can beat his chest and say I have found a cure. We are looking at home remedy and if we find, then we can beat our chest that the solution emerge from here,” Mustapha said.

He said that for now, nobody could say with precision and degree of certainty that it had found a cure, but assured that the PTF would keep the agenda of a local solution in focus. (NAN)